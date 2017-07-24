Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 24, 2017 9:55am   Comments
  • Citi raised Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) price target from $147 to $155. Honeywell shares closed at $136.35 on Union Pacific.
  • Jefferies boosted the price target on Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from $61 to $68. Paypal shares closed at $58.67 on Union Pacific.
  • Instinet lowered the price target for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) from $85 to $78. Schlumberger shares closed at $66.53 on Union Pacific.
  • UBS cut Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) price target from $255 to $230. Goldman Sachs shares closed at $220.18 on Union Pacific.
  • Stifel increased the price target for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) from $112 to $118. Union Pacific shares closed at $104.85 on Friday.

Latest Ratings for HON

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2017HSBCInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Oct 2016CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Oct 2016BairdInitiates Coverage onOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for HON
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

