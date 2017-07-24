5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Citi raised Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) price target from $147 to $155. Honeywell shares closed at $136.35 on Union Pacific.
- Jefferies boosted the price target on Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from $61 to $68. Paypal shares closed at $58.67 on Union Pacific.
- Instinet lowered the price target for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) from $85 to $78. Schlumberger shares closed at $66.53 on Union Pacific.
- UBS cut Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) price target from $255 to $230. Goldman Sachs shares closed at $220.18 on Union Pacific.
- Stifel increased the price target for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) from $112 to $118. Union Pacific shares closed at $104.85 on Friday.
Latest Ratings for HON
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2017
|HSBC
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Oct 2016
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Oct 2016
|Baird
|Initiates Coverage on
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for HON
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
