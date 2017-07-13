6 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Jefferies raised Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) price target from $93 to $95. Eli Lilly shares closed at $83.50 on Wednesday.
- Stifel boosted the price target for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) from $100 to $107. Hasbro shares closed at $112.97 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley increased the price target on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $175 to $185. Netflix shares closed at $158.75 on Wednesday.
- Piper Jaffray cut Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) price target from $20 to $16.50. Snap shares closed at $15.24 on Wednesday.
- Monness, Crespi, Hardt raised the price target for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from $54 to $70. Paypal shares closed at $56.55 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America lowered AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) price target from $46 to $39. AT&T shares closed at $36.83 on Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for PYPL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2017
|Bernstein
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Jun 2017
|Pacific Crest
|Upgrades
|Sector Weight
|Overweight
|May 2017
|Stifel Nicolaus
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
