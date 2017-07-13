Market Overview

6 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2017 10:06am   Comments
  • Jefferies raised Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) price target from $93 to $95. Eli Lilly shares closed at $83.50 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel boosted the price target for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) from $100 to $107. Hasbro shares closed at $112.97 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley increased the price target on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $175 to $185. Netflix shares closed at $158.75 on Wednesday.
  • Piper Jaffray cut Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) price target from $20 to $16.50. Snap shares closed at $15.24 on Wednesday.
  • Monness, Crespi, Hardt raised the price target for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from $54 to $70. Paypal shares closed at $56.55 on Wednesday.
  • Bank of America lowered AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) price target from $46 to $39. AT&T shares closed at $36.83 on Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for PYPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017BernsteinUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Jun 2017Pacific CrestUpgradesSector WeightOverweight
May 2017Stifel NicolausDowngradesBuyHold

