5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Bernstein lowered the price target for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) from $62 to $55. Harley-Davidson shares closed at $51.99 on Tuesday.
- UBS raised United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) price target from $95 to $103. United Continental shares closed at $76.92 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target for PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) from $124 to $126. PepsiCo shares closed at $113.74 on Tuesday.
- Barclays increased the price target on Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) from $160 to $168. Facebook shares closed at $155.27 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies cut International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) price target from $135 to $125. IBM shares closed at $153.19 on Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for HOG
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2017
|Bernstein
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Apr 2017
|Raymond James
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Market Perform
|Mar 2017
|Longbow Research
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Neutral
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings
