Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2017 9:44am   Comments
Share:
Related HOG
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2017
Boomers Or Bust? Bernstein Downgrades Harley-Davidson As 'Potential Upside Is Now In The Rear View'
Related UAL
Tim Seymour Is Bullish On American Airlines
United Continental: Strong Industry, Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions
Stock Futures Spike On Yellen Comments; Two Airline Stocks Take Off (Investor's Business Daily)
  • Bernstein lowered the price target for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) from $62 to $55. Harley-Davidson shares closed at $51.99 on Tuesday.
  • UBS raised United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) price target from $95 to $103. United Continental shares closed at $76.92 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target for PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) from $124 to $126. PepsiCo shares closed at $113.74 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays increased the price target on Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) from $160 to $168. Facebook shares closed at $155.27 on Tuesday.
  • Jefferies cut International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) price target from $135 to $125. IBM shares closed at $153.19 on Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for HOG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017BernsteinDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Apr 2017Raymond JamesUpgradesUnderperformMarket Perform
Mar 2017Longbow ResearchUpgradesUnderperformNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for HOG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HOG + FB)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2017
Cramer Doubles Down On Negative Snap Thesis, Praises Instagram: 'You Cannot Compete With Free'
Boomers Or Bust? Bernstein Downgrades Harley-Davidson As 'Potential Upside Is Now In The Rear View'
Semiconductor Companies Expected To Fuel Growth In Tech Sector Earnings This Quarter
News Media Alliance: Publishers Are Fed Up Playing By Google And Facebook's Rules
Cramer: Snap's Downgrade Is A Preemptive 'Obituary'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on HOG
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.