5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 11, 2017 9:51am   Comments
  • Credit Suisse lowered the price target for Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from $30 to $25. Snap shares closed at $16.99 on Monday.
  • Deutsche Bank raised Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $130 to $132. Apple shares closed at $145.06 on Monday.
  • Guggenheim cut the price target for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from $128 to $122. Disney shares closed at $103.59 on Monday.
  • Imperial Capital increased the price target on Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) from $52 to $54. Delta Air shares closed at $54.81 on Monday.
  • Wells Fargo lowered Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM) price target from $45 to $42. Whole Foods shares closed at $41.85 on Monday.

Latest Ratings for SNAP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Jun 2017CitigroupDowngradesBuyNeutral
May 2017CitigroupMaintainsBuy

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

