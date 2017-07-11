5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Credit Suisse lowered the price target for Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from $30 to $25. Snap shares closed at $16.99 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank raised Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $130 to $132. Apple shares closed at $145.06 on Monday.
- Guggenheim cut the price target for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from $128 to $122. Disney shares closed at $103.59 on Monday.
- Imperial Capital increased the price target on Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) from $52 to $54. Delta Air shares closed at $54.81 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo lowered Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM) price target from $45 to $42. Whole Foods shares closed at $41.85 on Monday.
Latest Ratings for SNAP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Equal-Weight
|Jun 2017
|Citigroup
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|May 2017
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
