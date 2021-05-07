Simpler Trading's Danielle Shay Says Roblox Is 'Crack For Kids'

Danielle Shay, director of options at Simpler Trading, discussed trading Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) Friday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

Roblox is essentially "crack for kids," Shay said.

Although she noted that the company's business model is a little bit questionable, it's very lucrative.

Upcoming Earnings: Roblox is scheduled to report first-quarter financial results on May 10.

Shay expects the stock to move about $8 one way or the other after the company reports earnings. If it pulls back, Shay would be a buyer of the stock, she told CNBC.

Recent Analyst Rating: JPMorgan initiated coverage of Roblox on Tuesday with an Overweight rating and a price target of $85.

RBLX Price Action: Roblox made its market debut on March 10. Since that time, the stock has traded as high as $83.41 and as low as $60.50. At market close Friday, shares were up 4.37% at $67.65.

(Photo courtesy of Roblox.)