Benzinga's Top Initiations

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 29, 2013 8:04 AM | 1 min read
Analysts at Maxim initiated coverage on shares of Ultimate Software Group
ULTI
with a “buy” rating. The target price for Ultimate Software is set to $120. Ultimate Software's shares closed at $98.83 yesterday. BB&T Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors
CLH
with a “buy” rating. The target price for Clean Harbors is set to $70. Clean Harbors' shares closed at $56.45 yesterday. JP Morgan initiated coverage on shares of SeaDrill
SDRL
with an “overweight” rating. SeaDrill's stock closed at $39.00 yesterday. Analysts at Lazard Capital initiated coverage on shares of Starz
STRZA
with a “sell” rating. The target price for Starz is set to $13. Starz's shares closed at $16.24 yesterday.

