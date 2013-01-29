Benzinga's Top Initiations

Analysts at Maxim initiated coverage on shares of Ultimate Software Group

ULTI

with a “buy” rating. The target price for Ultimate Software is set to $120. Ultimate Software's shares closed at $98.83 yesterday. BB&T Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors

CLH

with a “buy” rating. The target price for Clean Harbors is set to $70. Clean Harbors' shares closed at $56.45 yesterday. JP Morgan initiated coverage on shares of SeaDrill

SDRL

with an “overweight” rating. SeaDrill's stock closed at $39.00 yesterday. Analysts at Lazard Capital initiated coverage on shares of Starz

STRZA

with a “sell” rating. The target price for Starz is set to $13. Starz's shares closed at $16.24 yesterday.