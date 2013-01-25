Benzinga's Top Initiations

Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of BioMed Realty TrustBMR
with a “neutral” rating. The target price for BioMed Realty is set to $20. BioMed Realty's shares closed at $20.12 yesterday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of OmnicellOMCL
with a “buy” rating. The target price for Omnicell is set to $19. Omnicell's shares closed at $15.57 yesterday. Evercore Partners initiated coverage on shares of Accenture plcACN
with an “overweight” rating. The target price for Accenture is set to $86. Accenture's stock closed at $71.34 yesterday. Analysts at SunTrust initiated coverage on shares of BioScripBIOS
with a “buy” rating. The target price for BioScrip is set to $13.50. BioScrip's shares closed at $11.70 yesterday.
