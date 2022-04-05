Why First Solar Shares Are Trading Lower Today

First Solar, Inc. FSLR shares are trading lower after an analyst from B of A Securities lowered their reccomendation on the stock.

B of A Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith downgraded First Solar from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $76.50 to $65.50.

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, First Solar's stock was trading about 4.7% lower at $80 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication.

The stock has a 52-week high of $123.13 and a 52-week low of $61.24.