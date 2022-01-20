QQQ
Why Ford's Stock Is Falling Today

byRandy Elias
January 20, 2022 9:17 am
Why Ford's Stock Is Falling Today

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares are trading lower after Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and announced a $25 price target.

Over the past 5 trading sessions, Ford's stock has dropped approximately 10% from the $24 level to the $21 level.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide.

Ford's stock was trading about 3.1% lower at $21.75 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $25.87 and a 52-week low of $10.36.

