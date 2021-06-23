Why Plug Power's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) is trading lower Wednesday morning after Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock.
What Happened: Plug Power announced its first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The company reported a quarterly earnings loss of 12 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 8 cents per share. Plug Power reported quarterly revenue of $72 million, which missed the estimate of $76.87 million.
Analyst Assessment: Canaccord Genuity analyst Jed Dorsheimer downgraded Plug Power from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $69 to $31.
Price Action: Plug Power has traded as high as $75.49 and as low as $5.39 over a 52-week period.
At last check Wednesday, the stock was down 2.28% in premarket trading at $33.24.
Latest Ratings for PLUG
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2021
|Canaccord Genuity
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|May 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|May 2021
|BTIG
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
