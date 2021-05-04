Why Kroger Stock Is Trading Lower Today
The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) shares are trading lower after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $37 to $31.
Kroger is the leading American grocer, with 2,742 supermarkets operating under several banners throughout the country as of the end of fiscal 2020. Around 82% of stores have pharmacies, while over half also sell fuel.
The stock was trading 4% lower at $35.88 per share at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $42.99 and a 52-week low of $30.35.
Latest Ratings for KR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Sell
|Mar 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Underweight
|Jan 2021
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
View More Analyst Ratings for KR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingDowngrades Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas