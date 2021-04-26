 Skip to main content

Why Etsy's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 26, 2021 11:22am   Comments
Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares are trading lower after KeyBanc downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight.

"We move to Sector Weight given what we view as a fair valuation and lower likelihood of near-term earnings beats," said KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma.

Etsy is an American retailer of handmade goods, vintage items, and crafted goods. The business model is based on sellers listing products on Etsy's platform.

Etsy was trading 4.46% lower at $205.04 at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $251.86 and a 52-week low of $61.31.

Latest Ratings for ETSY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021KeybancDowngradesOverweightSector Weight
Apr 2021Evercore ISI GroupInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Mar 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ETSY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Downgrades Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CCIRBC CapitalMaintains210.0
UNPDeutsche BankMaintains252.0
KSUDeutsche BankMaintains300.0
CPDeutsche BankMaintains405.0
ALVRBC CapitalMaintains124.0
