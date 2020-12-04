Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 4, 2020
Upgrades
- According to Barclays, the prior rating for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs had an EPS of $1.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.62. The current stock performance of Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of 85.41 and a 52-week-low of 13.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.33.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLGN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Silgan Hldgs earned $1.04 in the third quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 40.44 and a 52-week-low of 24.645. Silgan Hldgs closed at $34.02 at the end of the last trading period.
- Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE: ATI) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Allegheny Technologies showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Allegheny Technologies shows a 52-week-high of 24.17 and a 52-week-low of 4.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.49.
- For Zions Bancorp NA (NASDAQ: ZION), B. Riley FBR upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. In the third quarter, Zions Bancorp showed an EPS of $1.01, compared to $1.17 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 52.48 and a 52-week-low of 23.58. Zions Bancorp closed at $42.42 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM), Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to the current rating Buy. In the third quarter, Viper Energy Partners showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 26.8299 and a 52-week-low of 4.98. At the end of the last trading period, Viper Energy Partners closed at $11.95.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for The Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Michaels Companies had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The current stock performance of Michaels Companies shows a 52-week-high of 12.43 and a 52-week-low of 1.0. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.33.
- For Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Overweight. Funko earned $0.31 in the third quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 17.76 and a 52-week-low of 3.12. At the end of the last trading period, Funko closed at $8.46.
- For Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL), Telsey Advisory Group upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to the current rating Outperform. Cracker Barrel Old earned $0.69 in the first quarter, compared to $1.90 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 170.1 and a 52-week-low of 53.61. Cracker Barrel Old closed at $144.58 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Weyerhaeuser showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 31.58 and a 52-week-low of 13.1. Weyerhaeuser closed at $29.49 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (NYSE: WDR) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Waddell & Reed Financial earned $0.48 in the third quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 25.63 and a 52-week-low of 9.8701. At the end of the last trading period, Waddell & Reed Financial closed at $25.58.
- Mizuho upgraded the previous rating for Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Sage Therapeutics had an EPS of $2.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.48. The current stock performance of Sage Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of 154.4419 and a 52-week-low of 25.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $69.86.
- According to KeyBanc, the prior rating for Terex Corp (NYSE: TEX) was changed from Sector Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Terex had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.82. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 33.49 and a 52-week-low of 11.54. Terex closed at $32.55 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK), KeyBanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to the current rating Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Oshkosh showed an EPS of $1.30, compared to $2.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Oshkosh shows a 52-week-high of 95.62 and a 52-week-low of 46.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $81.63.
- For Federal Signal Corp (NYSE: FSS), KeyBanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to the current rating Overweight. Federal Signal earned $0.42 in the third quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 34.87 and a 52-week-low of 23.32. Federal Signal closed at $30.76 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- According to Barclays, the prior rating for Woodward Inc (NASDAQ: WWD) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Woodward earned $0.75 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 129.06 and a 52-week-low of 46.505. At the end of the last trading period, Woodward closed at $116.73.
- According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) was changed from Peer Perform to Underperform. In the third quarter, United Airlines Holdings showed an EPS of $8.16, compared to $4.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of United Airlines Holdings shows a 52-week-high of 90.775 and a 52-week-low of 17.8. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.91.
- Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR) from Outperform to Peer Perform. In the third quarter, Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs showed an EPS of $1.34, compared to $1.62 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 85.41 and a 52-week-low of 13.69. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs closed at $40.33 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Hexcel Corp (NYSE: HXL), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to the current rating Underweight. For the third quarter, Hexcel had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.90. The current stock performance of Hexcel shows a 52-week-high of 80.49 and a 52-week-low of 24.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.94.
- For DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. For the third quarter, DISH Network had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 42.62 and a 52-week-low of 17.09. DISH Network closed at $37.17 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) was changed from Peer Perform to Underperform. In the third quarter, Delta Air Lines showed an EPS of $3.30, compared to $2.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 62.48 and a 52-week-low of 17.51. At the end of the last trading period, Delta Air Lines closed at $42.95.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: COG) from Outperform to In-Line. Cabot Oil & Gas earned $0.09 in the third quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 22.67 and a 52-week-low of 13.06. Cabot Oil & Gas closed at $15.93 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) was changed from Peer Perform to Underperform. Boeing earned $1.39 in the third quarter, compared to $1.45 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Boeing shows a 52-week-high of 355.558 and a 52-week-low of 89.0. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $237.35.
- For The Chemours Co (NYSE: CC), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Equal-Weight. Chemours earned $0.47 in the third quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 26.1 and a 52-week-low of 7.02. Chemours closed at $25.69 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- With a current rating of In-Line, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: WERN). The price target seems to have been set at $41.00 for Werner Enterprises. For the third quarter, Werner Enterprises had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 47.43 and a 52-week-low of 28.99. Werner Enterprises closed at $39.84 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of In-Line, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR). The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for Schneider National. For the third quarter, Schneider National had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The current stock performance of Schneider National shows a 52-week-high of 28.13 and a 52-week-low of 15.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.66.
- With a current rating of Outperform, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA). The price target seems to have been set at $205.00 for Saia. For the third quarter, Saia had an EPS of $1.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of 178.87 and a 52-week-low of 61.46. At the end of the last trading period, Saia closed at $177.64.
- With a current rating of Outperform, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ: ODFL). The price target seems to have been set at $235.00 for Old Dominion Freight Line. In the third quarter, Old Dominion Freight Line showed an EPS of $1.71, compared to $2.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Old Dominion Freight Line shows a 52-week-high of 227.21 and a 52-week-low of 119.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $207.01.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) with an In-Line rating. The price target for Knight-Swift is set to $42.00. Knight-Swift earned $0.79 in the third quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 47.44 and a 52-week-low of 27.54. Knight-Swift closed at $40.36 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Teladoc Health is set to $206.00. Teladoc Health earned $0.13 in the third quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Teladoc Health shows a 52-week-high of 253.0 and a 52-week-low of 75.2. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $197.21.
- With a current rating of Buy, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR). The price target seems to have been set at $85.00 for Kymera Therapeutics. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Kymera Therapeutics's EPS was $0.39. The current stock performance of Kymera Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of 55.0 and a 52-week-low of 25.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.56.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) with a Hold rating. The price target for CarGurus is set to $26.00. CarGurus earned $0.37 in the third quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CarGurus shows a 52-week-high of 39.86 and a 52-week-low of 14.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.13.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Carvana is set to $300.00. Carvana earned $0.10 in the third quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 252.36 and a 52-week-low of 22.16. Carvana closed at $227.81 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of Hold, Jefferies initiated coverage on Vroom Inc (NASDAQ: VRM). The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for Vroom. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Vroom's EPS was $0.29. The current stock performance of Vroom shows a 52-week-high of 75.49 and a 52-week-low of 32.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.24.
- With a current rating of Overweight, KeyBanc initiated coverage on NorthWestern Corp (NASDAQ: NWE). The price target seems to have been set at $65.00 for NorthWestern. NorthWestern earned $0.58 in the third quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 80.52 and a 52-week-low of 45.06. NorthWestern closed at $56.83 at the end of the last trading period.
