Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 3, 2019
Upgrades
- UBS changed the rating for Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE: ADS) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Alliance Data Systems showed an EPS of $3.83, compared to $5.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $250.27 and a 52-week-low of $120.77. Alliance Data Systems's stock last closed at $122.94 per share.
- Bernstein upgraded the stock for China Tower Corp Ltd (OTC: CHWRF) from Market Perform to Outperform. The total market value of China Tower's outstanding shares is at $39.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.95 and a 52-week-low of $0.17. China Tower's stock last closed at $0.22 per share.
- Gordon Haskett upgraded the stock for Brinker International Inc (NYSE: EAT) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Brinker International showed an EPS of $1.36, compared to $1.19 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Brinker International's outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.61 and a 52-week-low of $36.44. Brinker International's stock last closed at $38.00 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group changed the rating for KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) from In-Line to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, KLA had an EPS of $1.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.22. KLA's market cap stands at $10.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $148.78 and a 52-week-low of $80.65. KLA's stock last closed at $147.90 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock for Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX) from In-Line to Outperform. Lam Research earned $3.62 in the fourth quarter, compared to $5.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $218.49 and a 52-week-low of $122.64. Lam Research's stock last closed at $210.51 per share.
- Bernstein changed the rating for PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, PVH had an EPS of $2.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $156.47 and a 52-week-low of $67.41. PVH's stock last closed at $75.82 per share.
- For Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW), Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Outperform. Charles Schwab earned $0.66 in the second quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. Charles Schwab's market cap stands at $24.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.70 and a 52-week-low of $35.85. Charles Schwab's stock last closed at $38.24 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock for Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from In-Line to Outperform. In the second quarter, Snap showed an EPS of ($0.06), compared to ($0.14) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.36 and a 52-week-low of $4.82. Snap's stock last closed at $15.83 per share.
- For Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR), Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Schneider National had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The current market cap for Schneider National is at $4.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.89 and a 52-week-low of $16.59. Schneider National's stock last closed at $19.45 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey changed the rating for Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Square showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.15 and a 52-week-low of $49.82. Square's stock last closed at $61.86 per share.
- For Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), MoffettNathanson upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Square had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.15 and a 52-week-low of $49.82. Square's stock last closed at $61.86 per share.
- For LendingTree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE), UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. LendingTree earned $1.18 in the second quarter, compared to $1.47 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $434.94 and a 52-week-low of $183.25. LendingTree's stock last closed at $310.09 per share.
- For Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA), Bernstein upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform. Under Armour earned $0.05 in the first quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.72 and a 52-week-low of $16.52. Under Armour's stock last closed at $18.60 per share.
Downgrades
- Baird changed the rating for Actuant Corp (NYSE: ATU) from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Actuant showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. Actuant's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.00 and a 52-week-low of $19.07. Actuant's stock last closed at $22.22 per share.
- For Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ), Kalinowski downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Domino's Pizza showed an EPS of $2.19, compared to $1.84 from the year-ago quarter. Domino's Pizza's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $302.09 and a 52-week-low of $220.90. Domino's Pizza's stock last closed at $226.84 per share.
- Baird changed the rating for Eaton Corp PLC (NYSE: ETN) from Outperform to Neutral. Eaton earned $1.53 in the second quarter, compared to $1.39 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Eaton's outstanding shares is at $32.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.46 and a 52-week-low of $64.46. Eaton's stock last closed at $80.63 per share.
- For G-III Apparel Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GIII), Telsey Advisory Group downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, G-III Apparel Group had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. The total market value of G-III Apparel Group's outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.83 and a 52-week-low of $19.42. G-III Apparel Group's stock last closed at $20.51 per share.
- UBS downgraded the stock for Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) from Neutral to Sell. Heico earned $0.59 in the third quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $147.93 and a 52-week-low of $71.47. Heico's stock last closed at $144.60 per share.
- For Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT), Macquarie downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Hilton Worldwide Holdings showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.14 and a 52-week-low of $63.76. Hilton Worldwide Holdings's stock last closed at $92.32 per share.
- UBS downgraded the stock for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Annaly Capital Management had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.76 and a 52-week-low of $8.17. Annaly Capital Management's stock last closed at $8.31 per share.
- Berenberg downgraded the stock for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Planet Fitness had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.90 and a 52-week-low of $44.97. Planet Fitness's stock last closed at $70.62 per share.
- For ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP), Piper Jaffray downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, ProPetro Holding showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. ProPetro Holding's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.38 and a 52-week-low of $10.14. ProPetro Holding's stock last closed at $10.64 per share.
- For Rexnord Corp (NYSE: RXN), Baird downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Rexnord earned $0.48 in the first quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. Rexnord's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.11 and a 52-week-low of $21.38. Rexnord's stock last closed at $26.18 per share.
- Jefferies downgraded the stock for Boston Beer Co Inc (NYSE: SAM) from Hold to Underperform. In the second quarter, Boston Beer Co showed an EPS of $2.34, compared to $1.98 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Boston Beer Co's outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $444.64 and a 52-week-low of $230.93. Boston Beer Co's stock last closed at $437.83 per share.
- For Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVE), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform. Spirit Airlines earned $1.38 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.35 and a 52-week-low of $35.89. Spirit Airlines's stock last closed at $37.54 per share.
- H.C. Wainwright changed the rating for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) from Buy to Neutral. Tetraphase Pharmaceutical earned ($0.42) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.18) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Tetraphase Pharmaceutical is at $277.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.66 and a 52-week-low of $0.23. Tetraphase Pharmaceutical's stock last closed at $0.26 per share.
Initiations
- Needham initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AXNX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Axonics Modulation Tech is set at $43.00. In the second quarter, Axonics Modulation Tech earned ($0.68). The total market value of Axonics Modulation Tech's outstanding shares is at $405.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.37 and a 52-week-low of $11.95. Axonics Modulation Tech's stock last closed at $33.27 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Brookdale Senior Living is set at $8.00. For the second quarter, Brookdale Senior Living had an EPS of ($0.30), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.10). The total market value of Brookdale Senior Living's outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.97. Brookdale Senior Living's stock last closed at $8.18 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: CORV). The price target is set at $6.00 for Correvio Pharma. For the second quarter, Correvio Pharma had an EPS of ($0.26), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.37). The total market value of Correvio Pharma's outstanding shares is at $129.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.15 and a 52-week-low of $1.43. Correvio Pharma's stock last closed at $2.05 per share.
- With a rating of Underweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Capital Senior Living Corp (NYSE: CSU). The price target is set at $3.00 for Capital Senior Living. For the second quarter, Capital Senior Living had an EPS of ($0.27), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.17). The total market value of Capital Senior Living's outstanding shares is at $224.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.33 and a 52-week-low of $3.48. Capital Senior Living's stock last closed at $4.61 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ: CTRE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for CareTrust REIT is set at $26.00. For the second quarter, CareTrust REIT had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.54 and a 52-week-low of $16.68. CareTrust REIT's stock last closed at $23.79 per share.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (NASDAQ: EGLE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Eagle Bulk Shipping is set at $6.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping earned ($0.08) in the second quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Eagle Bulk Shipping's outstanding shares is at $327.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.98 and a 52-week-low of $3.85. Eagle Bulk Shipping's stock last closed at $4.60 per share.
- Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE: EPD) with a Sector Outperform rating. The price target for Enterprise Prods Partners is set at $35.00. Enterprise Prods Partners earned $0.55 in the second quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners's market cap stands at $72.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.86 and a 52-week-low of $23.33. Enterprise Prods Partners's stock last closed at $28.49 per share.
- Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE: FIS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Fidelity National Info is set at $175.00. Fidelity National Info earned $1.78 in the second quarter, compared to $1.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $140.73 and a 52-week-low of $94.53. Fidelity National Info's stock last closed at $136.05 per share.
- Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Fiserv is set at $131.00. For the second quarter, Fiserv had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.57 and a 52-week-low of $68.45. Fiserv's stock last closed at $106.94 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Geron Corp (NASDAQ: GERN). The price target is set at $4.00 for Geron. For the second quarter, Geron had an EPS of ($0.08), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.04). The total market value of Geron's outstanding shares is at $391.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.99 and a 52-week-low of $0.95. Geron's stock last closed at $1.40 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on HCP Inc (NYSE: HCP). The price target is set at $37.00 for HCP. In the second quarter, HCP showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of HCP's outstanding shares is at $11.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.16 and a 52-week-low of $24.47. HCP's stock last closed at $34.71 per share.
- Scotiabank initiated coverage on Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: HESM) with a Sector Outperform rating. The price target for Hess Midstream Partners is set at $24.00. In the second quarter, Hess Midstream Partners showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Hess Midstream Partners is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.80 and a 52-week-low of $16.17. Hess Midstream Partners's stock last closed at $18.99 per share.
- UBS initiated coverage on InMode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD) with a Buy rating. The price target for InMode is set at $28.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.73 and a 52-week-low of $13.06. InMode's stock last closed at $19.90 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Baird initiated coverage on InMode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD). The price target is set at $27.00 for InMode. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.73 and a 52-week-low of $13.06. InMode's stock last closed at $19.90 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on InMode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for InMode is set at $27.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.73 and a 52-week-low of $13.06. InMode's stock last closed at $19.90 per share.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on InMode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD) with a Buy rating. The price target for InMode is set at $30.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.73 and a 52-week-low of $13.06. InMode's stock last closed at $19.90 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Insmed Inc (NASDAQ: INSM). The price target is set at $30.00 for Insmed. Insmed earned ($0.81) in the second quarter, compared to ($1.00) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.13 and a 52-week-low of $11.31. Insmed's stock last closed at $16.44 per share.
- Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates Inc (NASDAQ: JKHY) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Jack Henry & Associates is set at $147.00. In the fourth quarter, Jack Henry & Associates showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $1.10 from the year-ago quarter. Jack Henry & Associates's market cap stands at $10.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $163.68 and a 52-week-low of $120.20. Jack Henry & Associates's stock last closed at $144.96 per share.
- Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Kinder Morgan is set at $23.00. For the second quarter, Kinder Morgan had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The current market cap for Kinder Morgan is at $39.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.50 and a 52-week-low of $14.62. Kinder Morgan's stock last closed at $20.25 per share.
- Barrington Research initiated coverage on Landec Corp (NASDAQ: LNDC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Landec is set at $13.00. Landec earned $0.12 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.57 and a 52-week-low of $9.02. Landec's stock last closed at $10.99 per share.
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: MGTX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for MeiraGTx Holdings is set at $40.00. For the second quarter, MeiraGTx Holdings had an EPS of ($0.63), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($2.29). The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.23 and a 52-week-low of $8.53. MeiraGTx Holdings's stock last closed at $20.25 per share.
- With a rating of Sector Outperform, Scotiabank initiated coverage on MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX). The price target is set at $36.00 for MPLX. For the second quarter, MPLX had an EPS of $0.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. The current market cap for MPLX is at $24.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.24 and a 52-week-low of $25.85. MPLX's stock last closed at $27.93 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW). The price target is set at $20.00 for Medical Properties Trust. For the second quarter, Medical Properties Trust had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.92 and a 52-week-low of $13.98. Medical Properties Trust's stock last closed at $18.57 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS). The price target is set at $5.00 for Marinus Pharmaceuticals. Marinus Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.24) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.24) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.54 and a 52-week-low of $0.77. Marinus Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $1.15 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE: MT). The price target is set at $29.00 for ArcelorMittal. In the second quarter, ArcelorMittal showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $1.83 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.73 and a 52-week-low of $12.53. ArcelorMittal's stock last closed at $14.36 per share.
- With a rating of Sector Perform, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: NBLX). The price target is set at $29.00 for Noble Midstream Partners. For the second quarter, Noble Midstream Partners had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.90. Noble Midstream Partners's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.90 and a 52-week-low of $22.28. Noble Midstream Partners's stock last closed at $24.30 per share.
- Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline LP (NYSE: PAA) with a Sector Outperform rating. The price target for Plains All American is set at $28.00. For the second quarter, Plains All American had an EPS of $0.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current market cap for Plains All American is at $17.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.36 and a 52-week-low of $19.34. Plains All American's stock last closed at $21.41 per share.
- Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE: PAGP) with a Sector Outperform rating. The price target for Plains GP Holdings is set at $28.00. Plains GP Holdings earned $0.40 in the second quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Plains GP Holdings's outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.32 and a 52-week-low of $19.17. Plains GP Holdings's stock last closed at $21.93 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on The RealReal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL). The price target is set at $20.00 for The RealReal. The RealReal earned ($0.28) in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.05 and a 52-week-low of $12.58. The RealReal's stock last closed at $13.07 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Sabra Health Care REIT is set at $24.00. Sabra Health Care REIT earned $0.76 in the second quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.83 and a 52-week-low of $15.70. Sabra Health Care REIT's stock last closed at $21.62 per share.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sanofi is set at $52.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.62 and a 52-week-low of $40.00. Sanofi's stock last closed at $42.95 per share.
- With a rating of Underweight, Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Square Inc (NYSE: SQ). The price target is set at $55.00 for Square. In the second quarter, Square showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.15 and a 52-week-low of $49.82. Square's stock last closed at $61.86 per share.
- With a rating of Sector Perform, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE: TGE). The price target is set at $19.50 for Tallgrass Energy. In the second quarter, Tallgrass Energy earned $0.40. The total market value of Tallgrass Energy's outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.96 and a 52-week-low of $14.28. Tallgrass Energy's stock last closed at $19.60 per share.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE: VG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Vonage Holdings is set at $17.00. Vonage Holdings earned $0.08 in the second quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Vonage Holdings's outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.73 and a 52-week-low of $7.92. Vonage Holdings's stock last closed at $13.21 per share.
