Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 14, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2019 10:00am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • Imperial Capital changed the rating for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) from In-Line to Outperform. In the second quarter, Axon Enterprise showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. Axon Enterprise's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.93 and a 52-week-low of $39.43. Axon Enterprise's stock last closed at $58.78 per share.
  • Atlantic Equities upgraded the stock for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, Bristol-Myers Squibb showed an EPS of $1.18, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Bristol-Myers Squibb's outstanding shares is at $74.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.69 and a 52-week-low of $42.48. Bristol-Myers Squibb's stock last closed at $46.48 per share.
  • Bank of America upgraded the stock for CBS Corp (NYSE: CBS) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, CBS had an EPS of $1.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.56 and a 52-week-low of $41.38. CBS's stock last closed at $48.71 per share.
  • BTIG changed the rating for Care.com Inc (NYSE: CRCM) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Care.com showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. Care.com's market cap stands at $462.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.81 and a 52-week-low of $7.61. Care.com's stock last closed at $9.32 per share.
  • For Evercore Inc (NYSE: EVR), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. In the second quarter, Evercore showed an EPS of $2.07, compared to $1.65 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Evercore is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $113.15 and a 52-week-low of $64.37. Evercore's stock last closed at $78.58 per share.
  • For Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (NASDAQ: GGAL), JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. Grupo Financiero Galicia earned $0.16 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. Grupo Financiero Galicia's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.22 and a 52-week-low of $15.17. Grupo Financiero Galicia's stock last closed at $17.23 per share.
  • BMO Capital upgraded the stock for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Horizon Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.44 and a 52-week-low of $16.56. Horizon Therapeutics's stock last closed at $26.56 per share.
  • RBC Capital upgraded the stock for PagerDuty Inc (NYSE: PD) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Interestingly, in the first quarter, PagerDuty's EPS was ($0.22). The total market value of PagerDuty's outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.82 and a 52-week-low of $34.75. PagerDuty's stock last closed at $36.19 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Ferrari showed an EPS of $1.07, compared to $0.98 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Ferrari is at $28.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $170.54 and a 52-week-low of $93.85. Ferrari's stock last closed at $160.73 per share.
  • UBS changed the rating for Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE: SWN) from Sell to Neutral. For the second quarter, Southwestern Energy had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The total market value of Southwestern Energy's outstanding shares is at $14.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.23 and a 52-week-low of $1.64. Southwestern Energy's stock last closed at $1.80 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for Tenneco Inc (NYSE: TEN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Tenneco earned $1.20 in the second quarter, compared to $1.92 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Tenneco's outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.22 and a 52-week-low of $7.62. Tenneco's stock last closed at $9.98 per share.
  • Guggenheim upgraded the stock for Viacom Inc (NASDAQ: VIAB) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Viacom showed an EPS of $1.20, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Viacom is at $13.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.44 and a 52-week-low of $23.31. Viacom's stock last closed at $29.21 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Guggenheim downgraded the stock for Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Advance Auto Parts showed an EPS of $2.00, compared to $1.97 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Advance Auto Parts's outstanding shares is at $11.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $186.15 and a 52-week-low of $130.09. Advance Auto Parts's stock last closed at $142.27 per share.
  • H.C. Wainwright downgraded the stock for Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) from Buy to Neutral. Acorda Therapeutics earned ($0.55) in the second quarter, compared to $1.40 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Acorda Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $445.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.75 and a 52-week-low of $2.61. Acorda Therapeutics's stock last closed at $2.73 per share.
  • For Avedro Inc (NASDAQ: AVDR), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Avedro's market cap stands at $316.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.74 and a 52-week-low of $10.75. Avedro's stock last closed at $22.35 per share.
  • For Abraxas Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ: AXAS), Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock from Buy to Speculative Buy. Abraxas Petroleum earned $0.02 in the second quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Abraxas Petroleum is at $199.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.57 and a 52-week-low of $0.59. Abraxas Petroleum's stock last closed at $0.60 per share.
  • Bernstein downgraded the stock for CBS Corp (NYSE: CBS) from Market Perform to Underperform. CBS earned $1.16 in the second quarter, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.56 and a 52-week-low of $41.38. CBS's stock last closed at $48.71 per share.
  • For CBS Corp (NYSE: CBS), BMO Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, CBS had an EPS of $1.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.56 and a 52-week-low of $41.38. CBS's stock last closed at $48.71 per share.
  • JMP Securities downgraded the stock for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Equity Commonwealth earned $0.22 in the second quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Equity Commonwealth is at $3.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.53 and a 52-week-low of $28.48. Equity Commonwealth's stock last closed at $34.11 per share.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: GPMT) from Strong Buy to Outperform. In the second quarter, Granite Point Mortgage showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Granite Point Mortgage is at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.69 and a 52-week-low of $17.45. Granite Point Mortgage's stock last closed at $18.46 per share.
  • Bank of America changed the rating for Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA (NYSE: LOMA) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Loma Negra Cia Industria had an EPS of \ No EPS Value , compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current market cap for Loma Negra Cia Industria is at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.44 and a 52-week-low of $4.15. Loma Negra Cia Industria's stock last closed at $5.96 per share.
  • Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock for MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) from Outperform to In-Line. MPLX earned $0.55 in the second quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for MPLX is at $24.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.24 and a 52-week-low of $26.77. MPLX's stock last closed at $27.09 per share.
  • Piper Jaffray changed the rating for Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: MYGN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Myriad Genetics earned $0.41 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Myriad Genetics is at $3.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.44 and a 52-week-low of $22.07. Myriad Genetics's stock last closed at $44.55 per share.
  • For Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: PEGI), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Pattern Energy Group earned ($0.07) in the second quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. Pattern Energy Group's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.07 and a 52-week-low of $17.23. Pattern Energy Group's stock last closed at $25.81 per share.
  • For Viacom Inc (NASDAQ: VIAB), Macquarie downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Viacom earned $1.20 in the third quarter, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Viacom's outstanding shares is at $13.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.44 and a 52-week-low of $23.31. Viacom's stock last closed at $29.21 per share.

 

Initiations

  • Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Fastly is set at $21.00. Fastly earned ($0.16) in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.67 and a 52-week-low of $15.50. Fastly's stock last closed at $15.96 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Bank of America initiated coverage on iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT). The price target is set at $22.00 for iHeartMedia. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.72. iHeartMedia's stock last closed at $13.10 per share.
  • Rosenblatt initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (NYSE: WWE) with a Buy rating. The price target for World Wrestling Enter is set at $85.00. In the second quarter, World Wrestling Enter showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for World Wrestling Enter is at $5.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.45 and a 52-week-low of $58.50. World Wrestling Enter's stock last closed at $66.74 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesDowngrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAP + AAXN)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises Over 400 Points; Covetrus Shares Fall Following Downbeat Q2 Results
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 4%; Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Advance Auto Parts Misses Q2 Expectations
31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AAPMaintains170.0
BANFInitiates Coverage On
WELLMaintains91.0
WRBMaintains73.0
TSEMaintains32.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Tropical Storm Krosa May Cause Shipping Troubles In Eastern Asia

Canada Invests Over $100 Million In Rail-Related Infrastructure Projects