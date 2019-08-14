Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 14, 2019
Upgrades
- Imperial Capital changed the rating for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) from In-Line to Outperform. In the second quarter, Axon Enterprise showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. Axon Enterprise's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.93 and a 52-week-low of $39.43. Axon Enterprise's stock last closed at $58.78 per share.
- Atlantic Equities upgraded the stock for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, Bristol-Myers Squibb showed an EPS of $1.18, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Bristol-Myers Squibb's outstanding shares is at $74.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.69 and a 52-week-low of $42.48. Bristol-Myers Squibb's stock last closed at $46.48 per share.
- Bank of America upgraded the stock for CBS Corp (NYSE: CBS) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, CBS had an EPS of $1.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.56 and a 52-week-low of $41.38. CBS's stock last closed at $48.71 per share.
- BTIG changed the rating for Care.com Inc (NYSE: CRCM) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Care.com showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. Care.com's market cap stands at $462.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.81 and a 52-week-low of $7.61. Care.com's stock last closed at $9.32 per share.
- For Evercore Inc (NYSE: EVR), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. In the second quarter, Evercore showed an EPS of $2.07, compared to $1.65 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Evercore is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $113.15 and a 52-week-low of $64.37. Evercore's stock last closed at $78.58 per share.
- For Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (NASDAQ: GGAL), JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. Grupo Financiero Galicia earned $0.16 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. Grupo Financiero Galicia's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.22 and a 52-week-low of $15.17. Grupo Financiero Galicia's stock last closed at $17.23 per share.
- BMO Capital upgraded the stock for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Horizon Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.44 and a 52-week-low of $16.56. Horizon Therapeutics's stock last closed at $26.56 per share.
- RBC Capital upgraded the stock for PagerDuty Inc (NYSE: PD) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Interestingly, in the first quarter, PagerDuty's EPS was ($0.22). The total market value of PagerDuty's outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.82 and a 52-week-low of $34.75. PagerDuty's stock last closed at $36.19 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Ferrari showed an EPS of $1.07, compared to $0.98 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Ferrari is at $28.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $170.54 and a 52-week-low of $93.85. Ferrari's stock last closed at $160.73 per share.
- UBS changed the rating for Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE: SWN) from Sell to Neutral. For the second quarter, Southwestern Energy had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The total market value of Southwestern Energy's outstanding shares is at $14.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.23 and a 52-week-low of $1.64. Southwestern Energy's stock last closed at $1.80 per share.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for Tenneco Inc (NYSE: TEN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Tenneco earned $1.20 in the second quarter, compared to $1.92 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Tenneco's outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.22 and a 52-week-low of $7.62. Tenneco's stock last closed at $9.98 per share.
- Guggenheim upgraded the stock for Viacom Inc (NASDAQ: VIAB) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Viacom showed an EPS of $1.20, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Viacom is at $13.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.44 and a 52-week-low of $23.31. Viacom's stock last closed at $29.21 per share.
Downgrades
- Guggenheim downgraded the stock for Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Advance Auto Parts showed an EPS of $2.00, compared to $1.97 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Advance Auto Parts's outstanding shares is at $11.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $186.15 and a 52-week-low of $130.09. Advance Auto Parts's stock last closed at $142.27 per share.
- H.C. Wainwright downgraded the stock for Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) from Buy to Neutral. Acorda Therapeutics earned ($0.55) in the second quarter, compared to $1.40 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Acorda Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $445.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.75 and a 52-week-low of $2.61. Acorda Therapeutics's stock last closed at $2.73 per share.
- For Avedro Inc (NASDAQ: AVDR), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Avedro's market cap stands at $316.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.74 and a 52-week-low of $10.75. Avedro's stock last closed at $22.35 per share.
- For Abraxas Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ: AXAS), Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock from Buy to Speculative Buy. Abraxas Petroleum earned $0.02 in the second quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Abraxas Petroleum is at $199.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.57 and a 52-week-low of $0.59. Abraxas Petroleum's stock last closed at $0.60 per share.
- Bernstein downgraded the stock for CBS Corp (NYSE: CBS) from Market Perform to Underperform. CBS earned $1.16 in the second quarter, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.56 and a 52-week-low of $41.38. CBS's stock last closed at $48.71 per share.
- For CBS Corp (NYSE: CBS), BMO Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, CBS had an EPS of $1.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.56 and a 52-week-low of $41.38. CBS's stock last closed at $48.71 per share.
- JMP Securities downgraded the stock for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Equity Commonwealth earned $0.22 in the second quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Equity Commonwealth is at $3.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.53 and a 52-week-low of $28.48. Equity Commonwealth's stock last closed at $34.11 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: GPMT) from Strong Buy to Outperform. In the second quarter, Granite Point Mortgage showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Granite Point Mortgage is at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.69 and a 52-week-low of $17.45. Granite Point Mortgage's stock last closed at $18.46 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA (NYSE: LOMA) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Loma Negra Cia Industria had an EPS of \ No EPS Value , compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current market cap for Loma Negra Cia Industria is at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.44 and a 52-week-low of $4.15. Loma Negra Cia Industria's stock last closed at $5.96 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock for MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) from Outperform to In-Line. MPLX earned $0.55 in the second quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for MPLX is at $24.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.24 and a 52-week-low of $26.77. MPLX's stock last closed at $27.09 per share.
- Piper Jaffray changed the rating for Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: MYGN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Myriad Genetics earned $0.41 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Myriad Genetics is at $3.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.44 and a 52-week-low of $22.07. Myriad Genetics's stock last closed at $44.55 per share.
- For Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: PEGI), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Pattern Energy Group earned ($0.07) in the second quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. Pattern Energy Group's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.07 and a 52-week-low of $17.23. Pattern Energy Group's stock last closed at $25.81 per share.
- For Viacom Inc (NASDAQ: VIAB), Macquarie downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Viacom earned $1.20 in the third quarter, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Viacom's outstanding shares is at $13.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.44 and a 52-week-low of $23.31. Viacom's stock last closed at $29.21 per share.
Initiations
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Fastly is set at $21.00. Fastly earned ($0.16) in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.67 and a 52-week-low of $15.50. Fastly's stock last closed at $15.96 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Bank of America initiated coverage on iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT). The price target is set at $22.00 for iHeartMedia. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.72. iHeartMedia's stock last closed at $13.10 per share.
- Rosenblatt initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (NYSE: WWE) with a Buy rating. The price target for World Wrestling Enter is set at $85.00. In the second quarter, World Wrestling Enter showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for World Wrestling Enter is at $5.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.45 and a 52-week-low of $58.50. World Wrestling Enter's stock last closed at $66.74 per share.
