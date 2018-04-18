The Vetr community on Tuesday downgraded shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment on the stock today is mixed to negative, with 40 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating and 60 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, Twilio shares were trading at $42.28. The Vetr crowd is neutral on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $42.47 implying modest 2.1 percent projected upside.

Analyst outlook is slightly bullish. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $45, implying a slight upside.