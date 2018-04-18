The Vetr community on Tuesday downgraded shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). Despite the downgrade, crowd sentiment on the stock today is mixed, with 25 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating, 30 percent a Hold and 45 percent a Sell.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, Intel shares were trading at $54.06. The Vetr crowd is neutral on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $54.70 implying 1.2 percent projected upside.

This echoed analyst outlook, which is neutral. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $55, implying in-line forecasts.