The Vetr community on Monday downgraded shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) from 4.5 stars (Strong Buy) to 4 stars (Buy). Despite the downgrade, crowd sentiment on the stock today is overwhelmingly positive, with 85.8 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating, 7.1 percent a Hold and 7.1 percent a Sell.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, AT&T shares were trading at $35.40. The Vetr crowd is bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $38.97 implying 9.8 percent projected upside.

This echoed analyst outlook, which is strongly bullish. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $41, implying a projected upside.