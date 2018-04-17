The Vetr community on Monday downgraded shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) from 4.5 stars (Strong Buy) to 4 stars (Buy). Despite the downgrade, crowd sentiment on the stock today is mixed to positive, with 60 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating and 40 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, T-Mobile shares were trading at $63.18. The Vetr crowd is bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $69.92 implying 10.3 percent projected upside.

This echoed analyst outlook, which is strongly bullish. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $74.50, implying a heavy projected upside.