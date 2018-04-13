Market Overview

Vetr Crowd Downgrades Wells Fargo

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2018 4:00pm   Comments
The Vetr community on Thursday downgraded shares of Wells Fargo Company (NYSE: WFC) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment on the stock today is mixed to positive, with 57.1 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating, 14.3 percent a Hold and 28.9 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, Wells Fargo shares were trading down 3.3 percent at $50.96. The Vetr crowd is bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $54.10 implying 6 percent projected upside.

This echoed analyst outlook, which is strongly bullish. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $64, implying a heavy projected upside.

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Analyst Ratings

