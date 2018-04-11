Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Crowd Downgrades T-Mobile

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2018 3:29pm   Comments
Share:

The Vetr community on Tuesday downgraded shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) from 5 stars (Strong Buy) to 4 stars (Buy). Crowd sentiment on the stock today trended positive, with 60 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating and 40 percent a Sell.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, T-Mobile shares were trading at $62.93. The Vetr crowd is bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $69.92 implying 11 percent projected upside.

Analyst outlook was strongly bullish as well. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $74.50, implying a strong projected upside.

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TMUS)

Sprint, T-Mobile Reportedly Revive Merger Talks
Amazon Just Doubled Down On Its Video Game Bet
FCC Meeting This Month: What's In Store For 5G?
Podcast: E-Sports Goes Mainstream With NBA, FIFA Deals
Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Loeb, And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
U.S. Telecom: Key Takeaways From Q4 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.