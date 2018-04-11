The Vetr community on Tuesday downgraded shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) from 5 stars (Strong Buy) to 4 stars (Buy). Crowd sentiment on the stock today trended positive, with 60 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating and 40 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, T-Mobile shares were trading at $62.93. The Vetr crowd is bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $69.92 implying 11 percent projected upside.

Analyst outlook was strongly bullish as well. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $74.50, implying a strong projected upside.