Vetr Crowd Downgrades Cisco
The Vetr community on Thursday downgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) from 4.5 stars (Buy) to 4 stars (Strong Buy). Following the downgrade, crowd sentiment on the stock was mixed, with 46.2 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating, 46.2 percent a Sell and 7.6 percent a Hold.
See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market
At time of publication, Cisco shares were down 3.2 percent at $40.49. The Vetr crowd is heavily bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $46.32 implying 10.8 percent projected upside.
Analyst outlook was bullish as well. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $50, implying a strong upside.
Latest Ratings for CSCO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Feb 2018
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|Market Perform
|Feb 2018
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for CSCO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.