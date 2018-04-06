The Vetr community on Thursday downgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) from 4.5 stars (Buy) to 4 stars (Strong Buy). Following the downgrade, crowd sentiment on the stock was mixed, with 46.2 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating, 46.2 percent a Sell and 7.6 percent a Hold.

At time of publication, Cisco shares were down 3.2 percent at $40.49. The Vetr crowd is heavily bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $46.32 implying 10.8 percent projected upside.

Analyst outlook was bullish as well. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $50, implying a strong upside.