Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Crowd Downgrades Chipotle To Sell

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 02, 2018 3:43pm   Comments
Share:

The Vetr community last Friday downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from 3 stars (Hold) to 2.5 stars (Sell). Despite the downgrade, crowd sentiment on the stock today remained heavily positive, with 75 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating and 25 percent a Sell.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, Chipotle shares were trading down 4.1 percent at $308.86. The Vetr crowd is bearish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $290, implying 6.1 percent downside.

Analyst outlook was neutral to slightly bearish. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $305, implying a slight downside.

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMG)

BMO: 3 Possible Scenarios For Chipotle Over The Next 5 Years
Why Investors Can Be Optimistic Following Chipotle's CMO Resignation
Chipotle's Chief Marketing And Strategy Officer Resigns
6 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
35 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.