Vetr Crowd Downgrades Chipotle To Sell

The Vetr community last Friday downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from 3 stars (Hold) to 2.5 stars (Sell). Despite the downgrade, crowd sentiment on the stock today remained heavily positive, with 75 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating and 25 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, Chipotle shares were trading down 4.1 percent at $308.86. The Vetr crowd is bearish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $290, implying 6.1 percent downside.

Analyst outlook was neutral to slightly bearish. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $305, implying a slight downside.