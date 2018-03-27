Market Overview

Vetr Crowd Downgrades Wells Fargo

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 27, 2018 3:16pm   Comments
The Vetr community on Monday downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) from 3 stars (Hold) to 2.5 stars (Sell). The Vetr crowd’s outlook on Wells Fargo is mixed, with 57.1 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating and 42.9 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, Wells Fargo shares were trading down 0.8 percent at $51.90. The Vetr crowd is bearish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $50.44 implying 3.9 percent downside.

This contrasted with analyst outlook, which was bullish. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $64.50, implying a strong upside.

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

