The Vetr community on Tuesday downgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from 4.5 stars (Strong Buy) to 4 stars (Buy). Crowd confidence on Nvidia has fallen since Monday. Following the downgrade, 49.1 percent of Vetr users are giving the stock a Sell rating, 38.6 a Buy and 12.3 percent a Hold, indicating mixed to bearish sentiment.

At time of publication, Nvidia shares were trading at $248.56. Despite the downgrade, the Vetr crowd remains bullish in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $279.06 implying 11.9 percent upside.

Analyst sentiment was neutral. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $250.00, implying analyst outlook is in-line with current performance.