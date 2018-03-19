Vetr Crowd Downgrades Constellation Brands

The Vetr community on Monday downgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). Despite the downgrade, the Vetr crowd’s outlook on Constellation was strongly bullish, with 71.4 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 14.3 percent a Sell and 14.3 percent a Hold.

At time of publication, Constellation shares were trading at $226.35. The Vetr crowd remains strongly bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $237.51 implying 5.3 percent upside.

This bullish sentiment was echoed by analysts. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $250.00, implying a positive outlook.