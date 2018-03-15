The Vetr community on Wednesday downgraded Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) from 4 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). The Vetr crowd’s outlook on Square was negative, with 72.2 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Sell rating, 2.8 percent a Hold and 25 percent a Buy.

At time of publication, Square was trading at $54.84. The Vetr crowd still remains bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $56.78 implying 3.9 percent upside.

Conversely, analyst outlook on Square was heavily bearish. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $47.00, implying heavy downside.