The Vetr community on Wednesday downgraded Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). The Vetr crowd’s outlook on Micron was negative, with 70.4 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Sell rating, 7.4 percent a Hold and 22.2 percent a Buy.

At time of publication, Micron shares were trading at $54.84. The Vetr crowd still remains bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $61.26 implying 4.8 percent upside.

Analyst outlook was in-line with the stock’s performance. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $57.50, implying a neutral to moderately bullish outlook.