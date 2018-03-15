Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Crowd Downgrades Micron But Remains Bullish

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2018 5:29pm   Comments
Share:

The Vetr community on Wednesday downgraded Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). The Vetr crowd’s outlook on Micron was negative, with 70.4 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Sell rating, 7.4 percent a Hold and 22.2 percent a Buy.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, Micron shares were trading at $54.84. The Vetr crowd still remains bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $61.26 implying 4.8 percent upside.

Analyst outlook was in-line with the stock’s performance. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $57.50, implying a neutral to moderately bullish outlook.

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MU)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Dicks Sporting Goods Sales Miss Views
6 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
ICYMI: Micron, Teflon Tesla, BlueLinx Acquisition, Citron Vs. Netflix
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Turns Negative; United Community Bancorp Shares Spike Higher
Nomura Nearly Doubles Micron Price Target, Says Semiconductor Maker Has Further Upside Ahead
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.