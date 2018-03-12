The Vetr community on Friday downgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). The Vetr crowd was mixed on Oracle, with 33.3 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 44.4 percent a Hold and 22.2 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, Oracle shares were trading at $52.90. The Vetr crowd is neutral to bullish on Oracle in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $54.23 implying 2.6 percent upside.

This outlook was echoed by analysts. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $56, implying a moderately bullish outlook.