Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Crowd Downgrades Oracle

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2018 5:11pm   Comments
Share:

The Vetr community on Friday downgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). The Vetr crowd was mixed on Oracle, with 33.3 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 44.4 percent a Hold and 22.2 percent a Sell.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, Oracle shares were trading at $52.90. The Vetr crowd is neutral to bullish on Oracle in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $54.23 implying 2.6 percent upside.

This outlook was echoed by analysts. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $56, implying a moderately bullish outlook.

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ORCL)

Report: The 10 Most Overpaid S&P 500 CEOs
Despite A Pristine Q4, Stifel Downgrades VMWare On Overhang From Parent Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT)
With Workday Shares Up 26% YTD, BofA Projects Further Upside
The Tech Giants That Are Hiring For Blockchain Positions
This Day In Market History: DARPA Is Formed To Fight The Cold War
Barron's Picks And Pans: General Motors, Spirit Airlines And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.