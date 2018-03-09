The Vetr community on Thursday downgraded Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). The Vetr crowd was strongly bearish on Square, with 73.5 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Sell, 23.5 percent a Buy and 2.9 percent a Hold.

At time of publication, Square shares were trading at $52.45. Despite the downgrade, the Vetr crowd is moderately bullish on Square in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $54.08 implying a 2.8 percent upside.

This outlook contrasted with analyst sentiment, which trended bearish. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is currently at $46.50, implying downside.