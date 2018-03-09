The Vetr community on Wednesday downgraded shares of Mazor Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: MZOR) from 3 stars (Hold) to 2.5 stars (Sell). Sentiment among the Vetr crowd trended negative, with 60 percent of users giving the stock a Sell rating, 20 percent a Buy and 20 percent a Hold.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, Mazor Robotics shares were trading at $69.22. The Vetr crowd’s aggregated target price of $66.27 implies a 4.3 percent downside, indicating a bearish long-term outlook on the stock

Analyst outlook on Mazor was extremely bearish. The 12-month price target consensus among analysts is currently at $38.00, implying strong downside.