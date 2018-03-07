The Vetr community on Tuesday downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). Sentiment among the Vetr crowd was mixed, with 40 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating, 40 percent a Sell and 20 percent a Hold.

At time of publication, ON shares were trading up 1.3 percent at $25.79. The Vetr crowd’s aggregated target price of $26.41 implies 2.5 percent upside, indicating a bullish long-term outlook on the stock

Analyst outlook on ON was bullish as well. The 12-month price target consensus among analysts is at $27.00, implying slight upside.