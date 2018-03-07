The Vetr community on Monday downgraded shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). Sentiment among the Vetr crowd was mixed, with 36.4 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating, 30.3 percent a Sell and 33.3 percent a Hold.

At time of publication, Microsoft shares were trading at $93.32. The Vetr crowd’s aggregated target price of $96.07 implies 3 percent upside, indicating a bullish long-term outlook on the stock

Analyst outlook on Microsoft was bullish as well. The 12-month price target consensus among analysts is currently at $105.00, implying strong upside.