Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Crowd Downgrades Microsoft

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2018 7:09am   Comments
Share:

The Vetr community on Monday downgraded shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). Sentiment among the Vetr crowd was mixed, with 36.4 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating, 30.3 percent a Sell and 33.3 percent a Hold.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, Microsoft shares were trading at $93.32. The Vetr crowd’s aggregated target price of $96.07 implies 3 percent upside, indicating a bullish long-term outlook on the stock

Analyst outlook on Microsoft was bullish as well. The 12-month price target consensus among analysts is currently at $105.00, implying strong upside.

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

An Eventful February Took Its Toll On TD Ameritrade's Investor Index
Investor Movement Index February Summary
Vetr Crowd Upgrades Microsoft To Buy
6 Experts Discuss How AI Will Change The Future Of Wall Street (Part 1)
Despite A Pristine Q4, Stifel Downgrades VMWare On Overhang From Parent Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT)
Barron's Picks And Pans: Berkshire Hathaway, Microsoft, Time Warner And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.