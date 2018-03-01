The Vetr community on Wednesday downgraded shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from 4.5 stars (Strong Buy) to 4 stars (Buy). Sentiment among the Vetr crowd was still overwhelmingly bullish, with 66.7 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating, 22.9 percent a Sell and 10.4 percent a Hold.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, Micron shares were trading at $47.62. The Vetr crowd’s aggregated target price of $55.66 implies 14.8 percent upside, indicating an extremely bullish long-term outlook on the stock

Analyst outlook on Micron was bullish as well. The 12-month price target consensus among analysts is at $54.00, implying a strong upside.