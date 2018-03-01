Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Crowd Downgrades Micron, But Remains Bullish

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2018 5:09pm   Comments
Share:

The Vetr community on Wednesday downgraded shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from 4.5 stars (Strong Buy) to 4 stars (Buy). Sentiment among the Vetr crowd was still overwhelmingly bullish, with 66.7 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating, 22.9 percent a Sell and 10.4 percent a Hold.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, Micron shares were trading at $47.62. The Vetr crowd’s aggregated target price of $55.66 implies 14.8 percent upside, indicating an extremely bullish long-term outlook on the stock

Analyst outlook on Micron was bullish as well. The 12-month price target consensus among analysts is at $54.00, implying a strong upside.

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MU)

Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Johnson & Johnson, Nokia And More
Bitcoin, Lowe's, Micron, Nike: 'Fast Money' Picks For March 1
Citi Names Intel A Top Pick, Calls Stock 'The Micron Of 2018'
Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Loeb, And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
5 Tech Growth Stocks To Click With Investors Despite Selloff
40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.