Vetr Crowd Downgrades Verizon, But Remains Bullish

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 27, 2018 5:14pm   Comments
The Vetr community on Monday downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) from 4.5 stars (Strong Buy) to 4 stars (Buy). The Vetr crowd was extremely bullish on Verizon, with 100 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating.

Verizon shares traded down 2.1 percent Tuesday at $48.04. The Vetr crowd was still strongly bullish in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $54.24 implying a 12.9 percent upside. .

This bullish sentiment was echoed by analysts. The 12-month consensus analyst price target is at $56.00, implying strong upside.

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Analyst Ratings

