Vetr Crowd Downgrades Intuitive Surgical To Hold

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 27, 2018 5:04pm   Comments
The Vetr community on Monday downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). Sentiment among the Vetr crowd was mixed, with 60 percent of users giving the stock a Hold rating, 20 percent a Buy and 20 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, Intuitive Surgical shares traded at $430.98. The Vetr crowd’s aggregated target price of $447.93 implies a 3.9 percent upside, indicating a long-term bullish outlook on the stock.

Analyst outlook on the company was bullish as well. The 12-month price target consensus among analysts is at $475.00, implying a strong upside.

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Analyst Ratings

