The Vetr community on Friday downgraded shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). The Vetr crowd’s outlook on Intel was very divided, with 40 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 40 percent a Sell, and 20 percent a Hold.

At time of publication, Intel shares were trading up 2.6 percent at $48.98. The Vetr crowd’s aggregated target price of $50.40 implies 3.3-percent upside, indicating a bullish outlook on the stock.

Despite security concerns in early 2018 over Meltdown, analyst outlook on Intel is bullish. The 12-month price target consensus among analysts is at $52.50.