The Vetr community on Thursday downgraded Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). The Vetr crowd was mixed to negative on Boeing, with 56.3 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Sell rating, 25 percent a Buy, and 18.8 percent a Hold.

At time of publication, Boeing shares were trading at $355.66. Despite the downgrade, the Vetr crowd was still bullish in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $369.18 implying a 4.2 percent upside.

This sentiment contrasted with bullish analysts consensus. The 12-month consensus analyst price target is at $400, implying a strong upside.