The Vetr community on Thursday downgraded shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from 3 stars (Hold) to 2.5 stars (Sell). Despite the stock trending up through the past two trading days, sentiment among the Vetr crowd overwhelmingly negative, with 89.3 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Sell rating, and just 10.7 percent Buy.

At time of publication, Netflix shares were trading at $284.99. The Vetr crowd’s aggregated target price of $269.60 implies a 4.9 percent downside, indicating a bearish outlook on the stock.

Analyst outlook was strongly bearish as well. The 12-month price target consensus among analysts is at $257.