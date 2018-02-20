Vetr Crowd Downgrades Costco To Hold

The Vetr community on Monday downgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). Sentiment among the Vetr crowd was split, with 33.3 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 33.3 percent a Sell and 33.3 percent a Hold.

At time of publication, Costco shares were down 1.9 percent at $188. Despite the downgrade, the Vetr crowd’s aggregated target price of $195.68 implies a 3.3 percent upside, indicating a bullish outlook on the stock.

Analysts outlook was also even more bullish, with a 12-month price target consensus at $201.