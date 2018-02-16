The Vetr community on Thursday downgraded Veeva Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold).The Vetr crowd was moderately bullish on Veeva, with 60 percent of the Vetr community giving the stock a Buy rating, 20 percent a Hold and 42.9 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, Veeva shares were trading up 2 percent at $60.10.

The Vetr crowd is moderately bullish, with an aggregated price target of $61.05, implying a 2 percent downside. Analysts remained strongly bullish. The 12-month consensus price target is at $68.50, implying a strong upside.