Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Crowd Downgrades Veeva Systems

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2018 12:18pm   Comments
Share:

The Vetr community on Thursday downgraded Veeva Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold).The Vetr crowd was moderately bullish on Veeva, with 60 percent of the Vetr community giving the stock a Buy rating, 20 percent a Hold and 42.9 percent a Sell.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, Veeva shares were trading up 2 percent at $60.10.

The Vetr crowd is moderately bullish, with an aggregated price target of $61.05, implying a 2 percent downside. Analysts remained strongly bullish. The 12-month consensus price target is at $68.50, implying a strong upside.

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VEEV)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 2, 2018
Morgan Stanley: Veeva Systems' Share Price Fails To Reflect Growth, Margin Potential
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 30, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: AMD On Tap, Airline Pair Trade, And Bezos, Buffett, Dimon Disrupt The Health Care Space
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.