The Vetr community on Thursday downgraded Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) from 4 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). Despite the downgrade, crowd confidence still remained moderately bullish, with 66.7 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating and 33.3 percent a Hold.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, Frontier Communications shares were trading up 2.8 percent at $9.14 after a Thursday surge.

The Vetr crowd’s aggregated target price of $9.22 implies a modest 1.2 percent upside, indicating an in-line to bullish outlook on the stock. Analysts outlook was also in-line with performance as the 12-month price target consensus is at $9.00.