Vetr Crowd Downgrades Under Armour

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2018 11:20am   Comments
The Vetr community on Tuesday downgraded Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA) from 4.5 stars (Strong Buy) to 3 stars (Hold).The Vetr crowd was divided on Under Armour, with 57.1 percent of the Vetr community giving the stock a Buy rating and 42.9 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, Under Armour shares were trading down 0.6 percent at $15.20. The Vetr crowd is moderately bearish, with an aggregated price target of $14.92, implying a 0.9 percent downside. Analysts remained even more bearish. The 12-month consensus price target is at $13.00, implying a strong downside.

