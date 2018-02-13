Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Crowd Downgrades Wells Fargo

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 13, 2018 3:56pm   Comments
Share:

The Vetr community on Monday downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) from 3 stars (Hold) to 2.5 stars (Sell). Crowd sentiment was Mixed, with 42.9 percent of the Vetr community giving the stock a Buy rating, 28.6 percent a Hold and 28.6 percent a Sell.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, Wells Fargo shares were trading up 2.4 percent at $57.87. The Vetr crowd is strongly bearish, with an aggregated price target of $54.78, implying 5 percent downside. However, analysts remained strongly bullish. The 12-month consensus price target is currently at $64.54, implying a strong upside.

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WFC)

Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple, Cisco, Lululemon, Nike, Wells Fargo And More
Barron's Picks And Pans: Apple, Twitter, Wells Fargo And More
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Vetr Crowd Upgrades Wells Fargo To Sell
With A Consent Order Limiting Wells Fargo's Growth, Morgan Stanley Issues Downgrade
2 Pros Break Down The Market Meltdown
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.