The Vetr community on Monday downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) from 3 stars (Hold) to 2.5 stars (Sell). Crowd sentiment was Mixed, with 42.9 percent of the Vetr community giving the stock a Buy rating, 28.6 percent a Hold and 28.6 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, Wells Fargo shares were trading up 2.4 percent at $57.87. The Vetr crowd is strongly bearish, with an aggregated price target of $54.78, implying 5 percent downside. However, analysts remained strongly bullish. The 12-month consensus price target is currently at $64.54, implying a strong upside.