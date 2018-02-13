The Vetr community on Monday downgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd confidence was negative, with 70.4 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Sell rating, 22.2 percent a Buy and 7.4 percent a Hold.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, Netflix shares were trading Up 0.8 percent at $258.72. Despite the downgrade, the Vetr crowd is bullish, with an aggregated price target of $265.73 implying a 2 percent upside. Conversely, analyst sentiment is bearish, with a 12-month consensus price target of $250.