Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Crowd Downgrades Netflix

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 13, 2018 3:56pm   Comments
Share:

The Vetr community on Monday downgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd confidence was negative, with 70.4 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Sell rating, 22.2 percent a Buy and 7.4 percent a Hold.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, Netflix shares were trading Up 0.8 percent at $258.72. Despite the downgrade, the Vetr crowd is bullish, with an aggregated price target of $265.73 implying a 2 percent upside. Conversely, analyst sentiment is bearish, with a 12-month consensus price target of $250.

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

DA Davidson: New Amazon Studios Leader Bodes Well For The Company's Large Content Investment
Helios And Matheson CEO: MoviePass Open To Netflix, Amazon Prime Partnerships
ICYMI: Nvidia, Snap, The VIX, And MoviePass
MoviePass To Offer $7.95 Subscription, Launch Streaming-Bundle Package In Push To Get 5 Million Subscribers
Vetr Crowd Upgrades Netflix To Buy
The Market In 5 Minutes: Stocks And Cryptos Make Big Drop While Eagles Fly High
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.