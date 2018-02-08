Vetr Crowd Downgrades Lockheed Martin To Hold

The Vetr community on Tuesday downgraded Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment was Mixed, with 33.3 percent of the Vetr community giving the stock a Buy rating, 33.3 percent a Hold and 33.3 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, Lockheed Martin shares were down 1 percent at $341.96.

Despite mixed sentiment, the Vetr crowd is overall bullish, with an aggregated price target of $354.79, implying a 3.4 percent upside. Analysts are strongly bullish. The 12-month consensus price target is currently at $392.50, implying a strong upside.