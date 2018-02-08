Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Crowd Downgrades Lockheed Martin To Hold

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2018 5:00pm   Comments
Share:

The Vetr community on Tuesday downgraded Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment was Mixed, with 33.3 percent of the Vetr community giving the stock a Buy rating, 33.3 percent a Hold and 33.3 percent a Sell.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, Lockheed Martin shares were down 1 percent at $341.96.

Despite mixed sentiment, the Vetr crowd is overall bullish, with an aggregated price target of $354.79, implying a 3.4 percent upside. Analysts are strongly bullish. The 12-month consensus price target is currently at $392.50, implying a strong upside.

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LMT)

7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Hang On: Rate Fears In Focus As Futures Point Lower After Monday's Big Losses
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
The Week Ahead: Big Tech Earnings, Fed Rate Decision Likely To Dominate Headlines
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1%; Dr. Pepper Snapple Shares Surge Amid Plans To Merge With Keurig Green Mountain
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Drops Over 100 Points; KapStone Paper Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.