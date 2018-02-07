The Vetr community on Tuesday downgraded Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from 4.5 stars (Strong Buy) to 4 stars (Buy). Crowd sentiment was positive, with 65 percent of the Vetr community giving the stock a Buy rating, 30 percent a Hold and 5 percent a Sell.

News of the downgrade came after Disney reported mixed Q1 earnings, beating EPS estimates but missing on revenue. At time of publication, Disney shares were trading down 1.3 percent at $104.77.

The Vetr crowd is bullish, with an aggregated price target of $115.49, implying an 8.4 percent upside. Despite mixed earnings, analysts are strongly bullish. The 12-month consensus price target is at $125, implying a strong upside.