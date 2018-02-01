Vetr Crowd Bearish On Tesla, Downgrades To Sell

The Vetr community on Wednesday downgraded Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) from 3 stars (Hold) to 2.5 stars (Sell). Crowd confidence was trending negative, with 66.7 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Sell rating, 28.9 percent a Buy and 4.4 percent a Hold.

At time of publication, Tesla shares were trading at $352.12. The Vetr crowd’s sentiment is bearish, setting a price target of $336.07, implying a 5.41 percent downside. Analyst consensus was varied but leaned bearish with an average recent target price of $337.80.